EAST ALTON - Helmkamp Construction Co. has added a new project manager to its team of experts. Mike Jones, a construction management graduate from Missouri State University, joins Helmkamp with an excellent track record of managing complex projects in various environments.

Jones, having ten years of prior project management experience, enthusiastically shared why he accepted a project management role with the 82-year-old, regional general contractor saying “I’m excited to be joining the Helmkamp team and marrying my ambition with the company’s strategic vision. With all of my projects, I demand the highest standards throughout each phase and plan to carry these expectations over into every project for Helmkamp in order to continue delivering the high quality work expected by clients that’s sustained Helmkamp for over 80 years.”

Helmkamp Construction Co. provides pre-construction and construction services to the professional buyer of construction in Industrial, Building, and Life Science markets. Jones will be working closely with the Building team, specifically in the higher education segment to start.

Pictured is Mike Jones, Project Manager

About Helmkamp

Since 1938, Helmkamp Construction Co. has built relationships based on quality, integrity, and safety leadership. Helmkamp is the builder of choice for the repeat, professional buyer of construction in Industrial, Building, and Life Science markets. Helmkamp self-performs excavations, concrete foundations and slabs, structural steel, rough and finish carpentry, labs, millwright equipment installations, and laser alignment/precision leveling. Helmkamp Construction Co. serves clients in the St. Louis metro area but has also performed work for customers in 25 states to date. To learn more, visit www.helmkamp.com.

