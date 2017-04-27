HARDIN - After being convicted of a myriad of drug sexual offenses, Michael Dean, formerly of Kampsville, pleaded guilty to two charges in Calhoun County.

Dean pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance - a Class 4 Felony - and one county of misdemeanor aggravated assault. A charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse was dropped after court negotiations. Dean was sentenced to a year and a half in the Department of Corrections (DOC) for possessing less than five grams of Alprazolam - the generic version of Xanax. He was fined $800 for the assault charges and $3,000 for the possession charge. Overall, Dean will be forced to pay $7,000 in fines and court costs following the plea.

In McLean County, Dean was charged with six drug offenses and a sexual offense following an incident at a hotel in which a naked man told police Dean attempted to drug and sexually assault him. A subsequent search of that room revealed controlled substances and a camera with several pictures of naked men who appeared to be unconscious and restrained. He was registered as a sex offender and given 54 months of felony probation following negotiations there.

He was also charged with three counts of kidnapping and three counts of forcible sodomy in Dunklin County, Missouri following three men alleging Dean took them to Dunklin County to retrieve produce and then subsequently drugged and raped them. Those charges were dropped following what the Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office described as part of a plea deal with McLean County, but the McLean County State's Attorney's Office denied Dunklin County was involved in that plea bargain.

Representatives from both the McLean County State's Attorney's Office and Calhoun County Circuit Clerk's Office said they were unsure why the Dunklin County charges were dropped. Several calls to the Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office by Riverbender.com have been left unanswered at this time.