ALTON - Mike Clark, the owner of Rise and Shine Repair Shoes in St. Louis, makes an every-other-week Monday visit to Cafe 111 in Alton. In many ways, his visits are a reminder of days of yesteryear when shoe shine specialists were plentiful.

Every other Monday, Mike offers his services just outside Cafe 111. He works from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will be available at Cafe 111 on Monday, June 27, then back on alternate weeks. Cafe 111 is located at 111 E. 4th Street in Alton.

Mike said he has been shining shoes for 47 years and that he still loves what he does for a living, the conversations he has with people, and the relationships he has developed over the years.

“I love what I do and meeting all the different types of people I get to meet,” he added.

The shoe shine specialist has worked all over the St. Louis area from conventions to events throughout the region.

Jason Harrison is co-owner of Cafe 111 in Alton with his wife, Kayla. He said Mike provides a shoe-shine experience that he feels no one else does.

"He is a great guy," Harrison said of Mike. "He lives up to the romantic times of when shoe shine specialists were popular. If you go to Mike, your shoes will look like they never have before. He loves his work and is so friendly to customers."

Mike said he learned to shine shoes first from his brother, and he has been in the business ever since.

Rise & Shine Shoe Shine Parlor is located at 3519 Saint Louis Ave., St. Louis. He is open there from 9-6 Tuesday through Saturday for anyone in need of a shoe shine or shoe repair.

