MURPHYSBORO – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) launched his campaign for re-election at Thursday evening’s Monroe County GOP Century Club Dinner with the full endorsement of President Donald Trump. Bost, a two-time Illinois co-chair of Trump’s campaign, has earned Trump’s endorsement in five consecutive election cycles.

“President Trump is saving our nation for the second time, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have his endorsement as we work together to advance the America First agenda,” said Bost. “In a short time, we’ve made historic strides in protecting American workers, ending the border crisis, and advancing our conservative values, but our work is far from over. This Marine isn’t finished fighting for the incredible people of Southern Illinois.”

In a Truth Social post announcing his endorsement of Bost Thursday evening, Trump said, “Congressman Mike Bost is a Tremendous Champion for Illinois’ 12th Congressional District! A U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, and Chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, Mike is fighting tirelessly to Strengthen our Military, Care for our Veterans, Stop Crime, Stand with our Brave Law Enforcement, Secure our Border, Cut Taxes, Promote Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment. He has been with us from the very beginning, helping us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Mike Bost has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Bost was first elected to Congress in 2014 and has long been a key Trump ally on issues ranging from border security and public safety to protecting American manufacturing, the Second Amendment and pro-life values. Prior to his election to Congress, Bost served as a state legislator, small business owner, professional firefighter, and a United States Marine.

