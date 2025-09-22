EDWARDSVILLE — The Midwest Open beach volleyball tournament brought 25 professional men’s and women’s teams to Plummer Family Park on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, offering the community a chance to experience high-level competition at the city’s new beach volleyball courts.

The event was part of the AVP Next series and featured players competing for championship titles and prize money. On the women’s side, Aree Keller and Tiffany Svenssohn took first place, followed by Erica Brok and Lexi McKeown in second. The men’s championship was won by Luke De Greeff and Tynan Gannett, with Cody Caldwell and Wyatt Harrison finishing second.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This was a fantastic event, and such a great opportunity for the community to check out this fun, high-action professional sport at our new beach volleyball courts at Plummer Family Park,” Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy said. “The event wouldn’t have happened without so many businesses and organizations and our staff, particularly our Parks and Recreation Department. It was a true team effort that was a win for the community.”

The tournament was organized by Vollis and supported by a range of sponsors including Byrne & Jones Construction as the presenting sponsor, gold sponsors Busey Bank, Keith Short & Associates, and Bacardi, as well as silver sponsors EXO Lounge, Gameday Men’s Health, Great Rivers & Routes, and Scotty’s Sports Bar and Grill/Park North Golf Club. Community sponsors FastSigns and Republic Services also contributed.

Entertainment during the event included performances by the Edwardsville Municipal Band and DJ Brock Elmore. Food vendors Cleveland Heath, City Scoops Creamery, Heaterz, and Slabs on the Curb provided refreshments for attendees.

Mayor Risavy and members of the City Council were present to support the tournament, which showcased the city’s investment in recreational facilities and community engagement.

More like this: