ALTON — The Midwest Nationals Formula 1 Powerboat races began Friday afternoon with practice sessions along the Alton Riverfront.

The day’s activities started at 1 p.m. with Formula 1 boats conducting test runs, followed by Formula Lights at 2 p.m., and Tri Hull boats at 2:45 p.m. Spectators were able to watch the testing free of charge, and despite the heat, several people turned out to observe the high-speed runs.

After the practice sessions, some of the boats were paraded downtown to Mac’s Downtown, where a meet and greet event allowed attendees to get up close with the boats and speak with crews and drivers. Entertainment was provided by Flip the Frog, who played music during the gathering.

Families were among those who visited the downtown event. One child described the experience as “awesome” and said it was “neat to see how fast they go” during the practice runs.

"F1, Alton, the sponsors and all of Mac’s staff did a fabulous job putting this event on tonight. It was a huge success and we are looking forward to bringing more and more events like this to downtown Alton". Rob Lenhardt of Macs

The official races are set to begin Saturday and continue through Sunday. Along the riverfront, several vendors will offer food and beverages for attendees.

