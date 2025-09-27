Abigail Hersman.WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at East Alton-Wood River High School. A Senior student is selected each month by members of the faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card.

The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year. September's winner is Abigail Hersman. Abigail is a Senior at EAWR and is involved in Band, Spirit Club, Senior Mentors, Scholar Bowl, TMHFA, National Honor Society, and Peer Leadership.

After graduation, Abigail is planning on attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and majoring in Biology. Congratulations Abigail and we all wish you good luck in your future! Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 90 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit https://www.midmembers.org/

