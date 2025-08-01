ROXANA - Wyatt Doyle of Roxana, a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for Roxana, recently completed an outstanding high school track and field and cross country career.

Doyle, who has committed to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), earned the recognition following a demanding training season and record-setting performances.

Doyle recorded the second-fastest 800-meter time in Roxana history with a mark of 1:59.41 in 2024. He described this past year as his hardest training season, reaching up to 55 miles per week in preparation for the past year's spring season at Roxana and upcoming collegiate competition at SIUE.

"This was my hardest year of training, up to 55 miles a week at points, and I am ready for SIUE," he said.

In addition to his 800-meter success, Doyle holds the third-fastest all-time Roxana time in the 1,600 meters with 4:42.9 and the second-fastest 3,200 meters time at 10:00.7, both achieved in 2025. He is also part of Roxana’s record-setting relay teams, including the 4 x 400 relay with a school record time of 3:32.97 and the 4 x 800 relay, which set a school record of 8:08.45, both in 2025.

Roxana Head Boys Track and Field Coach Julie Akal praised Doyle’s career at Roxana, and said, "Wyatt Doyle had a great career at Roxana. We are proud that he is going to run in college at SIUE."

Doyle’s accomplishments highlight his dedication and readiness to compete at the collegiate level as he transitions to SIUE’s track program.

