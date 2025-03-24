ROXANA — The Roxana Shells Athletic Department celebrated the achievements of senior bowler Caleb Wonders, who concluded his season with an impressive average of 210.

Wonders was recognized by the Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference for his outstanding performance, finishing in the top five for both high game and high series.

Wonders recorded a high game of 279 and a high series of 771 during the season, showcasing his skill and dedication to the sport.

The recognition from the conference highlights his contributions to the Roxana bowling team and marks a significant accomplishment in his high school athletic career.

Wonders is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Shells.

The announcement comes after the Shells wrap up their bowling season, with team members reflecting on their individual and collective achievements.

