EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - Fallyn Sanders, a rising senior at East Alton-Wood River High School, has been named a Midwest Members Credit Union Athlete of the Month for her achievements in cheerleading and soccer.

Sanders has been involved in cheer since sixth grade and has played soccer throughout her high school career.

Sanders credited her family for their continuous support and highlighted the influence of her coaches, Alison Beachum for cheer and Diane Cox for girls soccer. Among her notable accomplishments, Sanders was named cheerleader of the day during her sophomore year at cheer camp and earned the title of “Ultimate Flyer” in her junior year.

She and a teammate were recognized as “Ultimate Athletes” and invited to a parade in Rome. Additionally, she was co-MVP of her cheer team last year and received the most improved award for soccer during the 2025 season.

Reflecting on her athletic experiences, Sanders said, “My involvement in sports shaped me into the person I am today by teaching me teamwork and how to be a leader.”

She expressed a desire to continue cheering in college and is interested in pursuing a degree in Early Childhood Education.

Academically, Sanders maintains a position on the high honor roll.

Sanders enjoys learning new skills and excelling alongside her teammates, which she identified as her favorite part of cheerleading.

Her dedication to both sports and academics illustrates a balanced commitment as she prepares for her senior year and future college plans.

