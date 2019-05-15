WOOD RIVER - A local credit union continues to support the local youth. For the fourth year running, Midwest Members Credit Union has presented a check to the Tri-City Baseball/Softball League. This year $5,000 donation brings the total over the last four years to $35,000.

The donation helps subsidize league athletics within East Alton, Roxana, and Wood River.

“Because of these donations we have been able to keep league registration fees at the lowest in the area. We have made upgrades to uniforms and safety equipment as well. This sponsorship assures that any kid who wants to play ball in the summer has that chance,” said Wood River Parks and Rec Director, Jason Woody.

“We are proud of our sponsorship and relationship with the Tri-City organization and are happy to be able to make an impact with the families in the community. This is just another educational experience for them and gives them the chance to bond and create lasting relationships. Keeping active in a team-oriented environment, learning how to win and lose is something every child should have the chance to experience,” said Greg Lyons, President Midwest Members Credit Union.

Midwest Members presented representatives from the Tri-City organization as well as Mayor Joe Silkwood and Mayor Cheryl Maguire with the donation check on Tuesday, May 14th. Teams have already started practicing and are looking forward to a great season.

