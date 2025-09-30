Midwest Members Credit Union's Eagles of the Month Highlights Academic and Arts Excellence
Students from every department are selected.
BETHALTO – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Eagles of the Month” program at Civic Memorial High School. Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department.
All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Two Seniors (1 female student and 1 male student) who were selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500.00 “Eagles of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.
2025 September Eagles of the Month winners:
Math - Ty Books.
Visual Arts - Milla Wells
Social Studies - Pedro Conejo
PE/Health - Demetrius Martin
Choir - Liam Shain
Band - Autumn Bowman
Science - Damon Price
English - Alexis Corbin
C.T.E. - Elizabeth Lenger
More like this: