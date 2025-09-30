BETHALTO – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Eagles of the Month” program at Civic Memorial High School. Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department.

All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card.

Two Seniors (1 female student and 1 male student) who were selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500.00 “Eagles of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

2025 September Eagles of the Month winners:

Math - Ty Books.

Visual Arts - Milla Wells

Social Studies - Pedro Conejo

PE/Health - Demetrius Martin

Choir - Liam Shain

Band - Autumn Bowman

Science - Damon Price

English - Alexis Corbin

C.T.E. - Elizabeth Lenger

