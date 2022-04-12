ALTON - The Third Annual Easter Ham Giveaway in Alton was once again a blessing to many in the area in need. Hams and side items were distributed on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Crisis Food Center, 21 East 6th Street in Alton.

Crisis Food Center (CFC) again partnered with Midwest Members Credit Union (MMCU) to give away free Hams and side items for Easter. The two organizations went 50/50 on the hams, and in addition, Crisis Food Center is donating the side items to go along with the hams. This is the third time CFC and MMCU have teamed up for this giveaway.

Derrick Richardson, CFC board member and former MMCU board member, said the Easter Ham Giveaway was "a great success."

"We gave out all the hams in less than an hour," he said. "MMCU and CFC renewed their commitment to continue to do this annually. We had a fun day. The employees who participated were fantastic in the way they helped set up and engaged with the community. It wouldn't have been a success without them. Easter is one of those special holidays and many will have a nice meal to help celebrate Easter."

Tiffany James of Midwest Members Credit Union agreed with Richardson: "It was such an amazing turnout with so many thankful faces at the event."

Richardson continued and said: "We believe that feeding of our community is important and want to make sure that families in our community are able to celebrate Easter with a nice meal. We want to give back in a way that would definitely impact the families in the community."

The organizers of the Ham Giveaway had a contactless drive-through only ham giveaway One ham and one bag of sides, per car was distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis until supplies were completely given out. Proper COVID-19 safety protocols were followed during the giveaway.

