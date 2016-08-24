WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union hosted a school supply drive for the months of July and August. “Tools for Schools” supply drive collected school supply donations from the membership as well as donations to purchase supplies. Thanks to the generous donations from members, employees, and directors they were able to collect enough supplies to donate to 5 local schools. In addition to the supplies the credit union collected over $1,000.00 in cash donations.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I want to thank the members of Midwest Members Credit Union for their outpouring of support donating over $1,000 worth of school supplies, such as crayons, calculators, facial tissue, scissors, binders, folders, markers, pens, pencils, rulers, paper, glue sticks and hand sanitizer. Students who could otherwise not afford such supplies will now have those items for their use at the beginning of the school year. Thank you for caring about the needs of others.”- Lou Bicanic, Executive Vice President MMCU.

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 80 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org.

More like this: