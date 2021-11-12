WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Shells of the Quarter” program at Roxana High School. Students from each grade level are selected each month by members of RHS faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Shell of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

October Shells of the Quarter Winners are:

Freshman: Dakota Odell, Caleb Wonders, Sarah Baldwin, Alexandra Leach, Omero Sanchez

Sophomores: Tanner Hansberger, Hunter Ponce, Brenna Church

Juniors: Shelby Bowman, Gabrielle Woodruff, Kylie Crump, Bosten Tinnon

Seniors: Quentin Estrada, Kianna Jackson

Congratulations to all the Roxana Students of the Month and we all here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors!

