ROXANA – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Shell of the Month” program at Roxana High School. Students from each grade level are selected each month by members of RHS faculty.

Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Shell of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year. September's Shell of the Month winners are: Senior- Miranda Williams & Max Autery Junior- Jamyra Allen & Easton Johnston Sophomore- Mia Skinner & Dayton Fleenor Freshman- Kaylee Kane & Myles Bertoletti

Congratulations to all the recipients Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 90 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

