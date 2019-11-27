Midwest Members Credit Union Sponsors “Shell of the Month” Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Wood River - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Shell of the Month” program at Roxana High School. Two students from each grade level are selected each month by members of RHS faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Shell of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year. Article continues after sponsor message October Shell of the Month winners are:

Seniors- Madison Klaas

Juniors- Gracelyn Waters

Sophomores- Alexis Taylor and Chris Holbrook

Congratulations to all the recipients