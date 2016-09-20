Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors "Shell of the Month"

Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

Dylan Rushing and Samantha Thilges Juniors

Phillip White and Danielle McCleish Seniors

Article continues after sponsor message

Jacob Carpenter and Kaley Nicosia" width="640" height="421" />

WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Shell of the Month” program at Roxana High School. A male and female student from each grade level is selected each month by members of RHS faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Shell of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

“We are very excited about partnering with Roxana High School to make this program possible for the students. By rewarding their good behavior and extra efforts we hope to raise morale and incite more students to follow in their footsteps. We would like to thank Principal Dandurand and Superintendent Kreutztrager for allowing us this opportunity. ”-Lindsey Kahl, Marketing Director

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 80 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org.

More like this: