Midwest Members Credit Union Sponsors “Oiler Of The Month”

WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A Senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty.

Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

April's winner is Chase Butler. Chase is a Senior at EAWR and is involved in EAWR Drama Club, Student Council, Saturday Scholars, Senior Mentor and Spirit Club. Chase has received honors with the Silver Medallion, National Honor Society and Dual Credit college courses.

In Chase's free time, she enjoys volunteering at Hartford Elementary, helping Lewis & Clark Junior High Drama Club, working the Soap Box Derby at EA Rec Center and volunteering at her church.

After graduation, Chase is planning on attending University of Illinois and majoring in Elementary Education.

Congratulations Chase and we all wish you good luck in your future!

