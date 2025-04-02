Midwest Members Credit Union Sponsors “Oiler Of The Month"

WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at East Alton Wood River (EAWR) High School.

A Senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

March's winner is Logan Wilcutt. Logan is a Senior at EAWR and is involved in Track & Field, Cross Country and Trap. Logan has received honors with the Silver Medallion, Gold Renaissance and High Honorable.

In Logan's free time, he enjoys working the concessions stand and donating at local blood drives. After graduation, Logan is planning on enlisting in the military.

Congratulations Logan and we all wish you good luck in your future!

