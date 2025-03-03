Midwest Members Credit Union Sponsors “Oiler Of The Month”

WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A Senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for $1,000 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

February's winner is Isaac Thornton. Isaac is a Senior at EAWR and is involved in Football, Bowling, Golf, Student Council, Spirit Club, Senior Mentors, National Honor Society and RBGA YAC. Isaac has received honors with The National Honor Society, Captain of the Football Team two years and Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month two times. In Isaac's free time, he enjoys being a volunteer assistant coach for the JFL (middle school football team) and working with various non-profits and community events to help our local community.

After graduation, Isaac is planning on attending the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Isaac plans on getting his degree in Marketing and Economics.

Congratulations Isaac and we all wish you good luck in your future!

