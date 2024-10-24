Midwest Members Credit Union Sponsors “Oiler Of The Month”

WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A Senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty.

Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

October's winner is Brayden Cunningham. Brayden is a Senior at EAWR and is involved in E-Sports. Brayden has received High Honor Roll and Golden Renaissance all four years. In Brayden's free time, he enjoys volunteering with Toys for Tots, Soap Box Derby & the Church Easter Egg Hunts.

After graduation, Brayden is planning on attending SIUE and will be majoring in Pre-Law.

Congratulations Brayden and we all wish you good luck in your future!

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 89 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org.

