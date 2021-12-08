Midwest Members Credit Union Sponsors “Oiler Of The Month”

WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card.

The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

November’s winner is Valerie Quevreaux. Valerie is a Senior at EAWR and is involved with Student Council, Peer Leadership, Saturday Scholars, Scholar Bowl, and Big Sisters. Valerie has received honors for High Honor Roll as well as Honor Society Member!

After graduation, Valerie is still undecided between pursuing Biomedical Engineering or Veterinary Medicine at the University of Illinois or Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Congratulations Valerie and we all wish you good luck in your future!

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 86 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Matthew Parrott at 618-251-7326 or email Matthew.parrott@midmembers.org.

