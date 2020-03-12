Midwest Members Credit Union Sponsors “Oiler Of The Month”

WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty.

Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

March’s winner is Isabella Romero. Isabella is a Senior at EAWR and is involved with Spirit Club, Saturday Scholars, Big Sisters. Isabella has is a part of the Renaissance program for maintaining outstanding grades and attendance.

She also is in the National Honor Society as well as the silver Medallion award winner. After graduation, Isabella plans to attend the University of Missouri to major in Veterinary Medicine. Congratulations, Isabella and all of us here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors. Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 80 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

