WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Eagles of the Month” program at Civic Memorial High School.

Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card.

Two Seniors (one female student and one male student) that were selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500 “Eagles of the Year” scholarship each at the end of the school year.

2024 December’s Eagles of the Month winners:

Math - Stephen Henson

Visual Arts - Brailey Harrop

Social Studies - Kaylea Falk

P.E./Health - John Wallace

Choir - McKenzie Martin

Band - Madeline Wood

Science - Bryce McArthur

English - Myleigh Erwin

C.T.E. - Sawyer Meyer

Teacher of the Month winners:

Dan Carlson - Physical Education

Congratulations to all the Civic Memorial “Eagles of the Month” and the “Teacher of the Month!” We all here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors!

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for 90 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org.

