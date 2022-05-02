Midwest Members Credit Union Sponsors “Eagles Of The Month"

BETHALTO – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Eagles of the Month” program at Civic Memorial High School. Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. Two Seniors (1 female student and 1 male student) that were selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500.00 “Eagles of the Year” scholarship each at the end of the school year.

2022 April's Eagles of the Month winners:

- Math – Kaili Stanford

- Fine Arts – Luca Wiley

- Social Studies – Reid Buffington

- PE/Health – Braden Dorris

- Choir – Alyssa Sickmeier

- Band – Clarence Arnold

- Science – Hailey Becker

- English – Ryne Breyer

- C.T.E. – Parker Scottberg

April’s Teacher of the Month winner:

- Spanish – Angela Wood

Congratulations to all the Civic Memorial “Eagles of the Month” and the “Teacher of the Month!” We all here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors!

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for 87 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

