ROXANA - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Shell of the Month” program at Roxana High School. Students from each grade level are selected each month by members of RHS faculty.

Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Shell of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year. October & November Shell of the Month winners are:

Senior - Maurice Sparks, Ridley Allen, Omero Sanchez, Cali Liljenberg.

Junior- Robert Horton, Madison Weidler, Ava Cherry, Mason Crump.

Sophomore- Senica McGee, Aaden Curry, Aubrey Cathey, Easton Johnston.

Freshman- Ethan Branch, Alexis Dopuch, Leyton Smay, Raylynne Curren.

Congratulations to all the recipients Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 89 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

