WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Shell of the Month” program at Roxana High School. A male and female student from each grade level is selected each month by members of RHS faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Shell of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

This month’s winners are:

Freshmen - Madison Pence and Miguel Tovar

Sophomores -Abigail Stahlhut and Cree Stumpf

Juniors - Jessica Levan and Alec Carlisle

Seniors - Hannah Gavin and Owen Biegler

Congratulations to all the recipients!

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 80 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

