WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Shell of the Month” program at Roxana High School. A male and female student from each grade level is selected each month by members of RHS faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Shell of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

This month’s winners are:
Freshmen - Madison Pence and Miguel Tovar
Sophomores -Abigail Stahlhut and Cree Stumpf
Juniors - Jessica Levan and Alec Carlisle
Seniors - Hannah Gavin and Owen Biegler

Congratulations to all the recipients!

