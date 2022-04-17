WOOD RIVER — Midwest Members Credit Union has been ranked No. 35 among the top-performing 100 credit unions in the country and 1 of only 7 recognized in the state of Illinois, according to the 2021 S&P Global Market Intelligence Ranking, which assesses the performance of community banks and nearly 5,000 credit unions across the nation.

“It is an honor to receive this ranking from S&P Global Market Intelligence,” said Lou Bicanic, President and CEO of Midwest Members Credit Union. “As an organization, we take great pride in delivering the products our members need with service they expect and deserve. Having achieved yet another unprecedented year of growth further solidified Midwest Members Credit Union as a leader within the financial services industry across the country. We are extremely proud of achieving this level of success and are grateful to our employees who have shown remarkable resilience, and to our members who have stood by our side and supported us for over 85 years."

