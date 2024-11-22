WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card.

The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year. November's winner is Jordan Ealey. Jordan is a senior at EAWR and is involved in Softball, Volleyball, Basketball, Peer Leadership, Student Council, Big Sisters, Saturday Scholars, NHS, Senior Mentors.

Jordan has received the Softball MVP award & 110% Gallatin Award. In Jordan's free time, she enjoys volunteering with Senior Mentor, Sports for Youth & Toys for Tots. After graduation, Jordan is planning on attending a 2 year for sports then transferring to a 4 year to become a speech pathologist.

Congratulations Jordan and we all wish you good luck in your future!

