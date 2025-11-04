WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Eagles of the Month” program at Civic Memorial High School. Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department.

All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. Two seniors (1 female student and 1 male student) who were selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500 “Eagles of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

2025 November’s Eagles of the Month winners:

Miles Brueckner

Zoey Smoot

Carter Buie

Evan O'Brien

Amelia Pinski

Mary Hugghins

Sarahi Figueroa-DeSantiago

Autumn Bowman

Shawn Scoggins

Teacher of the Month winners: Congratulations to all the Civic Memorial “Eagles of the Month” and the “Teacher of the Month.” Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for 90 years.

To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit https://www.midmembers.org/

