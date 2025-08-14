ROXANA — This is one of those stories that isn't done because of performances on cross-country courses, but one about a group of young runners who did the right thing for their community after a recent severe storm.

During a recent run through a local park, the Roxana junior high cross country team encountered Roxana Park and Recreation staff cleaning up debris left by a recent storm that caused major power outages and issues in the region.

The Roxana athletes chose to join in the cleanup effort, assisting the staff in restoring the park.

In recognition of their help, the Park and Recreation staff thanked the team by providing Bomb Pops and pool passes. One team member reflected on the experience, saying, “We came, we ran, and we left the park a better place.”

The Roxana junior high cross country boys are Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athletes of the Month.

Roxana’s Athletic Department expressed gratitude toward Deb Ferry and the entire Park and Recreation staff for their ongoing contributions to the community. The Roxana Athletic Department also highlighted the positive qualities of the cross-country team. It encouraged parents to consider having their children join the team for personal growth and team experience.

