ROXANA - The Roxana Shells Athletic Department recently showcased their wrestling talent at the Mascoutah Tournament, held over the weekend. The team finished fourth overall, marking a significant achievement in their competitive season.

Juner Green and Trevor Gihring each celebrated a milestone, securing their 100th career wins during the tournament. Green competed in the 132-pound weight class and earned first place, while Gihring, wrestling in the 157-pound category, finished in fifth place.

Other notable performances included Lyndon Thies, who took first place in the 175-pound weight class, and Robert Watt, who secured second place in the 190-pound category. Logan Riggs also contributed to the team's effort, finishing sixth in the 144-pound weight class.

The Shells' strong showing at the Mascoutah Tournament reflects their dedication and skill as they continue their wrestling season.

