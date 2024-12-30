WOOD RIVER — Isaiah Kolmer recently wrapped up a noteworthy cross-country career with the East Alton-Wood River Oilers, demonstrating resilience and determination following the death of his mother last year.

Kolmer achieved a personal record time of 17:36.2 on October 26, 2024, at the IHSA Class 1A Regional Meet held at Trenton Wesclin. His performance in the meet marked a significant highlight in a season that also included a fifth-place finish with a time of 17:46.4 at the East Alton-Wood River Invite and a 21st-place finish at the Cahokia Conference Meet, where he clocked in at 17:42.0.

Kolmer is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete Of the Month for the Oilers. He was also the Alton Road Runners' Club Male Runner of the Year for East Alton-Wood River.

Russ Colona, the head boys cross-country coach for the Oilers, praised Kolmer's tenacity.

"He overcame a lot. It is very tough for a kid to lose their mother when they are so young," Colona said.

Although Kolmer narrowly missed qualifying for the sectional meet, his coach noted that the experience has prepared him for future challenges.

Looking ahead, Kolmer plans to join the Air Force, a decision that Colona believes will be beneficial for him.

"We had a kid last year who went into Air Force, and you could see how it changed him when he came back," Colona said, indicating that the program can have a transformative effect on young athletes.

In addition to cross country, Kolmer is expected to participate in track events, including the 4 x 800, 1600, and possibly the 3200 meters. Colona remarked on Kolmer’s versatility, stating, "He is solid in both cross country and track and field. I expect to see him have a good track season in 2025."

