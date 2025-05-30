Roxana's Zane Losch.

ROXANA — Roxana High School sophomore Zane Losch made a significant impact in the discus event on Friday, May 30, 2025, at the regional meet in Charleston. Losch threw the discus 47.87 meters, securing fifth place and advancing to the finals scheduled for Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Losch described the achievement as meaningful for a sophomore.

Losch is a Midwest Members Male Athlete of the Month for Roxana.

“I felt good about the season getting P.R. after P.R. getting here,” he said. Reflecting on his performance on Friday, he added, “It felt really good today. I had a good wind and the conditions. It is a nice, beautiful day outside. The goal is always to get more throws and go bigger.”

Currently, Losch trails Princeton’s Ian Morris, who leads with a throw of 48.82 meters.

Losch’s advancement to the finals highlights his steady improvement throughout the season and positions him as a competitor to watch in the upcoming event.

