ROXANA — Sean Maberry, a senior defensive lineman, running back, and wide receiver for the Roxana Shells, has been named a Midwest Members Male Athlete of the Month for his exceptional performance during the 2025 football season.

Maberry stood out both offensively and defensively throughout the regular season. He carried the ball 19 times for 109 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns. Additionally, he caught two touchdown passes and totaled 86 receiving yards. On defense, Maberry recorded 29 solo tackles.

“We came into this game prepared, we had the stuff we needed to run, and we broke down their defense, and we did pretty well. We are a run-heavy team, and the pass was open against West Frankfort, and it worked,” Maberry said.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

During the first round of the IHSA playoffs on Saturday, Maberry caught four touchdown passes, covering distances of 41, 10, 46, and 15 yards.

Roxana football coach Wade DeVries praised Maberry’s contributions: “Sean isn't one of the guys that gets a lot of attention because he spends so much time in the blocking game; he doesn't get a lot of touchdowns or a lot of credit, but to see him have a big game, it's really nice to see, and he earned that.”

Maberry’s athleticism extends beyond football. In his junior year, he played quarterback, passing for 759 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 243 yards and four touchdowns. He also excelled in basketball, leading the Shells in scoring with 378 points and contributing 75 offensive rebounds and 106 defensive rebounds.

“He has been a starter in basketball since freshman year , said Roxana basketball coach Mark Briggs. “He is a leader on and off the floor. In my 25 years as head coach, he is one of the fiercest competitors I have ever coached.”

In baseball, Maberry’s junior year statistics included 10 runs scored on 23 hits and 13 RBIs, showcasing his versatility across multiple sports.

Maberry’s recognition as the Midwest Members Male Athlete of the Month highlights his multi-sport talent and significant impact on Roxana’s athletic programs.

More like this: