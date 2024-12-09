ROXANA — Sean Maberry, a junior at Roxana High School, is making waves in the athletic community as a standout in three sports: football, basketball, and baseball. As the Shells' guard for the 2025-2026 boys basketball season, Maberry is not only a three-year starter but also a key leader on the team.

Maberry’s impact on the basketball court has been significant. According to Mark Briggs, the head boys basketball coach and athletic director at Roxana, Maberry has logged the most minutes of any player on the team at this point. Maberry is 6-foot-2, 190-pounds, so he has good size for a quarterback and free safety in football.

"He was a starter in basketball when he was a freshman. This is his third year in a row as a starter," Briggs said. "He is a leader on and off the floor. In my 25 years as head coach, he is one of the fiercest competitors I've ever coached."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

In addition to his basketball prowess, Maberry has also excelled as the starting quarterback for the football team. His coaches from both sports have high expectations for him as he prepares for the upcoming baseball season. Jerry Wheaton, the head baseball coach, expressed optimism for Maberry’s performance in the spring, while Wade DeVries, the head football coach, noted the same expectations for the fall.

Maberry’s dedication to his sports is evident. Briggs remarked, "He doesn't take any breaks and he always gives 110 percent."

This commitment has not only earned him recognition as a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Shells but has also solidified his reputation as a key player in the Roxana athletic program.

As the season progresses, Maberry’s multifaceted contributions to the Shells will continue to be closely watched by teammates, coaches, and fans alike.

More like this: