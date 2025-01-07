WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River junior Tamarion Marshall has been recognized for his outstanding achievements in basketball. Marshall, who has been immersed in the sport since childhood, credits his success to a combination of hard work, family support, and a passion for the game.

Marshall is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

Marshall’s journey in basketball began early, as he grew up in a family that valued the sport.

“I’ve been playing this sport for as long as I can remember,” he said. “I like just the mentality when I get onto the court; it gives me something to go after.” His dedication extends beyond regular practice, as he consistently puts in extra time honing his skills.

Under the guidance of Coach Eric DeWerff, Marshall has developed into a leader on and off the court. He acknowledges the importance of his coaches and mentors in his growth as a player.

“I also want to thank all of my coaches. There are so many more people that I could name but the list wouldn’t end,” he added.

Marshall attributes much of his success to his parents, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support.

“My dad shows me tough love and what I need to fix. My mom shows me courage and she's always got my back,” he said. He also thanked Kevin Gockel, whom he describes as “like another father” who has played a significant role in his development.

In addition to basketball, Marshall is a straight-A student, known for bringing joy to his teachers. He also participates in track and field and has expressed a desire to pursue a career as a special education teacher.

“I love to be around them and show them there is nothing to be afraid of,” he stated.

Looking ahead, Marshall plans to continue playing basketball in college and is open to opportunities at any institution that recognizes his potential. His aspirations reflect a commitment to both athletics and academics, as he aims to make a positive impact in his community.

Marshall’s journey exemplifies the values of hard work, perseverance, and gratitude, qualities that he believes have shaped him into the person he is today.

