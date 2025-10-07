WOOD RIVER - Keaton Magurany, a senior at East Alton-Wood River High School (EAWR), has been recognized for his outstanding performance in soccer, currently holding a high spot across the region for saves. Magurany has been playing soccer since elementary school and credits his perseverance and dedication to the sport for his success.

Magurany is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

“I never felt like I would ever quit and give up,” Magurany said about his passion for soccer. Alongside soccer, he also participates in baseball and basketball, demonstrating a well-rounded athletic profile.

Magurany attributes much of his growth both on and off the field to the support of his parents. “My parents have always pushed me to be the better me, in not only sports but academics too,” he said.

Under the guidance of coach Chris Johnson, Magurany has achieved significant milestones, balancing athletic commitments with academic improvement. He noted a marked improvement in his grades, moving from three C’s as a freshman to averaging at least three A’s in his later years.

“I would say ever since caring about my grades more, I’ve felt like a more responsible and just better person,” Magurany said.

Looking ahead, Magurany plans to continue playing soccer at the collegiate level while pursuing a degree in graphic design. He has also expressed interest in attending soccer camps to further develop his skills.

Magurany’s achievements reflect a combination of athletic talent, academic dedication, and strong family support, positioning him for continued success beyond high school.

