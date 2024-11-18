WOOD RIVER - Drake Champlin, a senior at East Alton Wood River High School, is being recognized for his outstanding achievements in both football and wrestling. Over the course of his high school career, Champlin has demonstrated exceptional athletic prowess, earning accolades that highlight his dedication to these sports.

Champlin has been playing football for 12 years, starting at the age of five. He served as a captain during his junior and senior years and received All-Conference honors during his sophomore and junior years. In his senior season, he tallied 63 total tackles.

Drake is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

In wrestling, Champlin has also excelled, qualifying for the state competition three times in the 215/220-pound weight class. He placed second in the 215-pound category at the 2024 Illinois State Championships.

Champlin's wrestling accolades include being named Rookie of the Year in his freshman year, Most Valuable Wrestler in his sophomore year, and he broke the school record for most wins — only to surpass his own record the following year. He achieved a milestone of 100 wins during his junior year, where he also received the Most Valuable Player award and the 110% Award.

Champlin credits much of his success to the support of his family. "First, I would like to thank my parents who have always been my #1 supporters since I was little," he said. "I have had so many people in my life who have contributed to my success over the years, and I am so thankful for all of you."

In addition to his sports accomplishments, Champlin has maintained strong academic performance, achieving High Honor Roll status during the first quarter. He also participates in high school baseball, where he plays as a pitcher and at first and third base, and he competes in summer baseball for the Alton Post 126 Legion team.

Champlin is considering continuing his athletic career in college, with aspirations to play either football or baseball. He has not yet decided on a specific college but is interested in pursuing a major in HVAC or conservation.

Reflecting on his high school experience at East Alton-Wood River, Champlin noted, "My involvement in sports has taught me that it takes hard work and dedication to be the best. I have learned that what you put into anything is what you get out of it."

Outside of sports, he enjoys deer hunting and fishing, highlighting his diverse interests beyond athletics.

