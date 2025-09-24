WOOD RIVER - Taven Wardein, a senior at East Alton-Wood River High School, is being recognized for his dedication and achievements in cross country. Over the past year, Wardein has worked diligently to improve his personal record times while balancing rigorous summer practices and maintaining a grade point average above 4.0.

Wardein credits his success to consistent effort and the support of his coach, Russ Colona, as well as the camaraderie of his teammates.

“Running alongside a great team has made me want to stay, as without these friends I would probably be a totally different person than what I am now,” he said.

Taven is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

Having started cross country at the beginning of his junior year, Wardein appreciates the social aspect of the sport and the discipline it has instilled in him. In addition to cross country, he competes in long-distance events for the track and field team.

Academically, Wardein has pursued challenging coursework, including dual-credit college classes in which he earned two B’s alongside four A’s during his junior year. His interests extend beyond athletics and academics to include history, economics, and philosophy, subjects he enjoys studying in his free time.

Looking ahead, Wardein plans to continue running cross country and track in college while pursuing degrees in aviation management and aviation flight. His ultimate career goal is to become a pilot in the Air Force.

Wardein also recommends involvement in extracurricular activities beyond sports, such as his role filming for the football team, which he describes as “a super fun job” that offers opportunities to travel to games.

Reflecting on his high school experience, Wardein noted that being part of sports and school communities has helped him grow socially and taught him to manage his time effectively.

“Without the people in school, I most likely would have been a loner, but these social environments have made me someone I never thought I would be,” he said.