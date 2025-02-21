WOOD RIVER - Tyler Adams, a senior at East Alton-Wood River High School, is being recognized for his achievements in wrestling. Over the past four years, Adams has dedicated himself to the sport, honing his skills and embracing the individual nature of wrestling, which he finds both challenging and rewarding.

Adams credits his success to the support of his friends, family, teammates, and coaches, specifically Tim Donohoo and Kyle Lankford.

"They have helped me be better in wrestling and as a person," he said of his coaches. His commitment to improvement and discipline in training has been a significant factor in his accomplishments.

Tyler Adams is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

In addition to wrestling, Adams has played football throughout his high school career, serving as a wide receiver and wing back on offense and as a safety and linebacker on defense. He believes that his experiences in both sports have shaped his character. "Football taught me that teamwork and fun is really important in life, and wrestling taught me how to be disciplined and that consistency is the way to go," he explained.

Outside of sports, Adams has interests in cooking and baking and he has not set an exact career path for the future. He also enjoys working out. Looking ahead, Adams hopes to continue wrestling in college if the institution he attends offers a program.

