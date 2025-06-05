WOOD RIVER - Jamal Burgess Jr. of East Alton-Wood River High School broke a 49-year-old school record in the 400-meter run at the IHSA Sectional meet in Bethalto on May 21, 2025. Burgess recorded a time of 49.64 seconds, surpassing the previous mark set by Terry Studnicki in 1976.

He is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

Burgess’s performance placed him third overall in what was described as the toughest sectional in the state, earning him a spot at the state finals. At the state meet, he ran a time of 51.48 seconds in the Class 2A preliminaries.

In addition to his individual success, Burgess was a key member of the Oilers’ relay teams, competing in the 4x100, 4x200, and 4x400 relays.

Following his record-breaking run, Burgess met with Studnicki, who expressed a desire to “pass the torch” after holding the record for nearly five decades. Burgess has since graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School.

