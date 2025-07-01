WOOD RIVER - Isaiah Smith, a rising senior at East Alton-Wood River High School, is being recognized for his dedication and performance in football, basketball, and baseball. Smith credits his work ethic and the support of his coaches for his athletic achievements.

Smith is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

Smith has played football and baseball for four years and basketball for three years.

“What I love most about these sports are the physicality of the sports; it pushes me to be my best,” he said. He attributes his success to the hard work he has put in during both the off-season and the regular season. “I’d like to thank all my coaches for all their help, always pushing me when I’m tired. If I mess up, they all are always there for me,” Smith added.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Smith's coaches include Garry Herron for football, Billy Sullivan for basketball, and Tim Bond for baseball.

Smith said his involvement in sports has helped him develop accountability, maturity, and a strong work ethic. Outside of athletics, he enjoys spending time with friends and is “a big food guy.”

Looking ahead, Smith hopes to continue playing football in college and pursue a career as an operating room nurse.

As he prepares for his senior year, he remains focused on balancing his athletic and academic goals.

More like this: