WOOD RIVER - Malachi Carter of East Alton-Wood River High School is being recognized for his achievements in football as he prepares to enter his senior year.

Carter, who has played football since his freshman year, attributes his success to rigorous training, lifting, practice, attending camps, and conversations with college coaches.

“I like the rewarding feeling of seeing results after putting in hard work,” Carter said. He also participates in basketball and track and field and enjoys gaming in his free time.

Carter credits his parents for their support in his dreams and aspirations, as well as Kelly and Jim Murphy for their patience, humility, and support during challenging times. His football coach, Garry Herron, has been a significant influence throughout his athletic career.

Beyond athletics, Carter has maintained a strong academic record, earning honor roll recognition throughout high school. He plans to pursue a major in history and hopes to continue playing football at the collegiate level.

Reflecting on his experiences, Carter noted that involvement in sports has taught him the importance of discipline in striving to be the best version of himself.

