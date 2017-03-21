Midwest Members Credit Union honors “Shell of the Month” WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Shell of the Month” program at Roxana High School. A male and female student from each grade level is selected each month by members of RHS faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Shell of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year. This month’s winners are: Freshmen Austin Wilburn Sophomores Abigail Kurth and Dylan Klunk Article continues after sponsor message Juniors Scott Anderson and Bailey Sharpmack Seniors Ben Ayers and Niah Bevolo Congratulations to all the recipients! Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 80 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending