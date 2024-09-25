WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty.

Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

Article continues after sponsor message

September's winner is Camey Adams. Camey is a Senior at EAWR and is involved with Volleyball, Softball, Student Council, Big Sisters, National Honor Society, Peer Leadership and Senior Mentors. In Camey's free time, she enjoyes volunteering with Toys for Tots and LCJH Volleyball.

After graduation Camey is undecided on which college she wants to attend but does know she will be majoring in Pre-Med Biology. Congratulations Camey and we all wish you good luck in your future! Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 89 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

More like this: