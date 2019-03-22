Alton, IL - March 22, 2019– Midwest Members Credit Union employees joined together and went casual for a cause in February. In honor of Black History month, the staff raised funds and awareness for “A Precious Organization for Sickle Cell” In just 3 weeks they were able to raise $600 for the charity.

A Precious organization for Sickle Cell’s mission is to provide moral support, counseling, community meetings, and financial assistance to alleviate some of the pressures that one may encounter while coping with the disease and to make a difference nationwide as an advocate for all who suffer from sickle cell anemia by being a voice and ambassador for a cure.

“We are extremely grateful to Midwest Members Credit Union for the opportunity to share our cause and for the donation to our organization. The donation will affect those in our own community who are suffering from sickle cell and their families. “-Tammy Smith, Founder.

To learn more about A Precious Organization for Sickle Cell please visit their website at: www.apreciousorganization.org

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving the Riverbend area for 84 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

