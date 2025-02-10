ROXANA - Lexi Chamberlain and Macy Hart, two senior cheerleaders from Roxana High School, have made significant strides in their sport under the guidance of Coach Stephanie Palen. Both athletes have demonstrated commitment and excellence in cheerleading, achieving numerous accolades during their high school careers.

Chamberlain and Hart are Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athletes of the Month for the Shells.

Chamberlain, who has been cheering for a decade, has earned distinctions such as All-Conference and All-American honors.

As captain of the cheer team, she has taken on a leadership role in her final year. "Cheerleading has taught me what it's like to have a family that isn't blood," Chamberlain said. One of her most memorable experiences includes qualifying for the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) state competition for two consecutive years.

Hart, who has cheered for eight years, also boasts impressive achievements, including All-American and All-Conference titles, as well as being named an ICCA scholar-athlete. She highlighted the importance of perseverance and communication skills that cheerleading has instilled in her. "I have learned perseverance, as well as strong communication and leadership skills," Hart stated. Her best memory from her cheerleading journey centers around the friendships she has forged along the way.

