ROXANA - The Roxana Cheer Team has qualified for the IHSA State Championships in Bloomington this Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, and Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. The girls also advanced to the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association (ICCA) State Championships, marking a significant achievement for the program. The announcement came following their recent performance, and the squad was praised for its excellence.

The Roxana cheerleading girls are Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athletes of the Month.

The team’s success is attributed to the dedication and hard work of its members, as well as the longstanding tradition of achievement fostered by Coach Stephanie Palen over the past two decades. Palen has established a legacy with her highly talented cheer squads.

Coach Palen made this statement about her squad: "I am beyond proud of my girls for their incredible hard work and resilience this season. These athletes have faced every challenge with determination and a positive spirit, proving that success is about more than just trophies — it’s about heart, teamwork, and perseverance. They continue to make Roxana proud. Congratulations to them on being one of the top 25 in the state!"

"Our cheer program works extremely hard and takes great pride in the winning tradition that has been established," said Roxana Athletic Director Mark Briggs, who highlighted the program's reputation as one of the best in the state.

The ICCA State Championships will take place in Pinckneyville, offering the Roxana Cheer Team an opportunity to showcase their skills on a larger stage.

The team's qualification reflects not only their talent but also the commitment to excellence that has been a hallmark of their program. The Roxana cheer squad also makes Shells' home games in basketball and football a memorable experience because of the crowd response to their efforts.

ROXANA HIGH CHEERLEADING ACCOMPLISHMENTS:

ICCA State Qualifier

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Cahokia Conference 3rd Place January 26, 2025

IHSA Sectional 5th place Finish February 1, 2025

IHSA State Qualifier (Top 5 from sectionals advance to state)

Currently in the top 25 in the State. (5 small varsity sectionals in the state, top 5 from each advance)

IHSA State Competition will be in Bloomington on February 7th and 8th

ROXANA CHEER STATS (2013-2025):

IHSA State Qualifier 10th time

IHSA Sectional Champ 3 times

IHSA STATE FINALS 6th place finish 2020

Coached by Stephanie Palen

More like this: